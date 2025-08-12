National Guard moves into Washington DC as Donald Trump enforces federal takeover of police

Some of the 800 National Guard members deployed by President Donald Trump began arriving in the nation’s capital on Tuesday (August 12), following the President's move to assume control of the city’s police department. The administration says the step is to combat crime, though city officials dispute the need.

Trump announced the activation of the Guard on Monday, claiming Washington faced a “crime emergency.” He called the capital “a lawless city” and vowed to “take our capital back.”

City officials say the data tell a different story. Violent crime in Washington has dropped to a 30-year low after a sharp rise in 2023. Carjackings fell by about 50% in 2024 and are down again this year.

Bowser pushes back Mayor Muriel Bowser called Trump’s move “not a productive step” and labeled it a “so-called emergency.” She stressed that her administration must comply under federal law.

“We could contest that,” Bowser said, “but his authority is pretty broad.”

She added: “I’m going to work every day to make sure it’s not a complete disaster.”

Legal authority under Home Rule Act Under Section 740 of the 1973 Home Rule Act, the President can take control of Washington’s police for 48 hours, extendable to 30 days, during an emergency. According to the American Civil Liberties Union’s D.C. chapter, no President has exercised this power before.

DC statehood debate Bowser used the moment to highlight Washington’s lack of full autonomy, linking Trump’s takeover to the broader push for D.C. statehood.