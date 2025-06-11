National Guard Providing Security for ICE Officers, US Says

National Guard troops are now protecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in and around Los Angeles, marking an expansion of their duties since being deployed by President Donald Trump this week.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Tuesday that the Guard was providing security for federal law enforcement as they continue operations “to remove the worst of the worst of Los Angeles.” Some of the soldiers had been guarding federal buildings before this.

McLaughlin added that “if any rioters attack ICE law enforcement officers, military personnel have the authority to temporarily detain them until law enforcement makes the arrest.”

“The violence against ICE law enforcement must end,” she said, adding that the soldiers were also helping to safeguard federal property.

ICE posted two photographs on X showing troops providing protection as officers made immigration-related arrests. Soldiers in camouflage and holding automatic weapons stand nearby while two suspects are being handcuffed.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said earlier in the day that she had “no idea” were doing aside from guarding several federal buildings.

Los Angeles has faced five days of protests touched off by a wave of immigration raids, with crowds clashing at times with law enforcement and nearly 380 people arrested since the weekend.

Trump has authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 National Guard troops to the city and 700 Marines — a move made over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom and Bass, both Democrats.

The mayor and governor argue that the show of force is unnecessary and risks inflaming tensions. Bass has said local authorities have the situation under control and that bringing in more troops could escalate the unrest rather than contain it.

With assistance from Alicia A. Caldwell.

