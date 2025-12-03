National Guard shooting: Afghan man accused of murder, assault pleads not guilty; to remain in custody

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard troops near the White House, was formally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill on Tuesday.

However, the Afghan national, who appeared for the court hearing remotely from a hospital bed, pled not guilty to the charges, reported AP.

Lakanwal's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on the charges related to the shooting near the White House that killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Despite the not guilty plea, a Washington DC judge ordered Lakanwal to be held in custody without bond, citing the "sheer terror" of the shooting on 26 November, which took place mere blocks away from the White House, the seat of power in the US.

Authorities in the US are still investigating a potential motive for the attack, which they described as resembling an ambush.

