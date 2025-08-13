National Guard takes control of Washington DC as Trump tightens grip on law enforcement

US President Trump declared a criminal emergency in Washington and deployed 800 National Guard troops to take command. The federal control of the D.C. police can last 30 days, with possible extension requiring Congressional approval. 23 arrests were made for various crimes.

Published13 Aug 2025, 05:48 AM IST
A platoon of National Guard members stands in formation as they attend a ceremony to commemorate the International Day for the Destruction of Firearms at the Basilica of Guadalupe complex in Mexico City on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)
A day after declaring a "criminal emergency" in the Washingron, US President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops and took command of US national capital.

About 800 National Guard members began arriving in the city on Tuesday after the White House ordered federal forces to take over the city's police department

The law allows Trump to take over the D.C. police for up to 30 days, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested it could last longer as authorities later “reevaluate and reassess."

Extending federal control past that time would require Congressional approval, something likely tough to achieve in the face of Democratic resistance.

About 850 officers and agents fanned out across Washington on Monday and arrested 23 people overnight, Leavitt said. The charges, she said, included homicide, drunk driving, gun and drug crimes and subway fare evasion.

