National Pickle Day 2025: Restaurants, brands celebrate with briny deals and viral pickle-inspired menus

National Pickle Day returned on Friday, November 14, bringing with it a wave of sharply tangy enthusiasm as restaurants, retailers and pickle aficionados across the United States—and increasingly worldwide—commemorated one of the quirkiest entries on the culinary calendar.

Why is the National Pickle Day celebrated? According to the National Day Calendar, the annual observance has grown from a niche food-hobbyist celebration into a mainstream commercial event with significant consumer traction.

New data from the commerce platform Qu suggested that pickle-heavy dishes—such as pickle fries, pickle pizzas and the now-notorious pickle lemonade—have doubled year on year across leading quick-service chains since 2024. This surge has been largely attributed to younger diners, social-media trends and an appetite for boundary-pushing flavours.

Restaurants leaned in with National Pickle Day 2025 deals: A quick guide Several major chains rolled out special offers to capitalise on the day’s buzz. Here is a breakdown of the biggest promotions:

1. Buffalo Wild Wings — Free Fried Pickles

Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated the day with one of its most popular sides.

Offer: A free order of fried pickles

Requirement: Minimum purchase of $10

How to redeem: Use promo code FREEPICKLES

Note: Not valid via third-party delivery apps

The chain said the deal was intended to bring customers directly into its ordering ecosystem while spotlighting a long-time fan favourite.

2. Jimmy John’s — Picklewich Deals, Sweepstakes and Limited Merch

Jimmy John’s, the chain behind the viral “Picklewich” (a sandwich served between two massive pickle halves), launched some of the day’s most elaborate celebrations.

Promotions included:

£400 (US $500) gift-card sweepstakes

Entry via the Jimmy John’s app by ordering a Picklewich using code PICKLEFREAK

Or by emailing personal details linked to a JJ Rewards account

Buy One Picklewich, Get One Free

Again requiring promo code PICKLEFREAK

Exclusive merchandise drop

Limited-edition hats, jumpers and accessories

Released at noon on 14 November

Jimmy John’s said demand for Picklewich products had “exceeded expectations” for the third straight year.

3. Grillo’s — National Pickle Day Parties Across Three Cities

Grillo’s, known for its fresh pickle tubs, hosted in-person events in:

New York (Bar Snack, 2nd Avenue)

Boston (Small Victories, Dorchester Street)

Tampa (Skate Park Tampa)

Events included free pickle snacks, giveaways and brand activities running late into the evening.

4. Jason’s Deli — Giant Pickle Chip Giveaway

Jason’s Deli took a more eccentric approach:

Giveaway: 100 gallons of its signature pickle chips

Prize: 25 winners receiving four-gallon ice buckets filled with pickles

How to enter: Like and comment on its Instagram pickle post

5. OH SNAP! — Social Media Giveaways

The brineless pickle brand OH SNAP! ran interactive Instagram contests offering:

Free pickles

Limited-edition merchandise

Early access to new product lines

6. Twang — Pickle Gift Box and Discounts

Seasoning brand Twang launched:

A £40 pickle-themed gift box including a fanny pack, drink rimmer and salt shaker

10% off all its pickle-flavoured items with the code PICKLEDAY

Is National Pickle Day a public holiday? It is listed by several calendar/holiday-sites as a “fun holiday” or “national day” meant for enjoyment, food observance and marketing tie-ins.

No — it is not a public holiday. There is no indication that governments declare November 14 as a day off, statutory holiday or a bank/public sector closed day. The references clearly list it under “fun holiday” or “food & drink celebration” rather than an official national holiday.

The site TimeAndDate categorises “Pickle Day” (another name for National Pickle Day) as a “fun holiday” with no indication of government-mandated closure or statutory observance.

What makes National Pickle Day a cultural moment beyond gimmicks? While the promotions drove consumer engagement, food analysts noted that National Pickle Day 2025 also reflected a broader cultural shift.

Fermented, briny and sharp flavours have become significantly more mainstream, propelled by Gen Z taste trends and social-media virality.

Supermarkets reported higher-than-usual sales of jarred pickles and fermented condiments, while small independent eateries unveiled limited-time specials ranging from pickle pakoras to dill-infused iced teas.