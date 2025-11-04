National Sandwich Day 2025 brings big deals: 4 major chains offering unmissable sandwich specials

While National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day lands later this month on November 9, National Sandwich Day caters to every taste — from classic turkey melts and toasted subs to vegetarian favourites.

This year, major brands such as Subway, Panera Bread, Jimmy John’s, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, and Sprouts Farmers Market are taking part, with many offers available exclusively through loyalty programmes or mobile apps.

So what do each of these restaurants offer? Jimmy John’s is spotlighting its unconventional Picklewich — a sandwich served between thick-cut pickle slices instead of bread. On November 3, JJ Rewards members can buy their favourite toasted sandwich and get a Picklewich for 50% off using code “TOASTED.” The deal is valid for one use per customer through the app or online at participating locations.

Panera Bread is offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal for myPanera members. Customers can buy one $5 whole sandwich — including the Toasted Frontega Chicken or the Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt — and get another free at participating cafés.

Pizza Hut, meanwhile, is extending its Melts Monday promotion to coincide with the celebration. Every Monday, including November 3, customers can enjoy any Pizza Hut Melt for $4.99. The chain describes the Melts as “a crispy, dippable sandwich loaded with toppings and cheese,” available in four flavours: Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, Meat Lover’s, and Pepperoni Lover’s.

Subway has perhaps the biggest crowd-pleaser: MVP Rewards members can buy any footlong sub and get a second for just $1 using promo code “FOOTLONGFAN.” The chain also teased a new Festive Feast collection arriving on November 13, featuring three holiday-inspired sandwiches — the TurHamKen (a spin on the Turducken), Festive Turkey, and Festive Chicken — all layered with Monterrey Cheddar, spinach, onions, mayonnaise, and a limited-edition cranberry stuffing sauce.

Sprouts Farmers Market is offering its customers a “Make it a Meal Deal” for just 67 cents extra, plus a sweepstakes prize of “A Sandwich a Week for a Year.” To enter, shoppers must purchase a sandwich on National Sandwich Day, post a photo on social media, and tag Sprouts using the hashtag #NationalSandwichDayGiveaway.