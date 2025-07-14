NATO deal floods Ukraine with weapons as Trump issues Russia deadline: Reports

US President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking plan where NATO allies will buy "top-of-the-line" American weapons for Ukraine. Standing with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump revealed European nations like Germany, Finland, and Norway will fund the weapons, while the US manufactures them.

Rutte called the agreement "really big," confirming it includes Patriot missile defenses desperately needed to stop Russian air attacks.

The deal satisfies Trump’s demand that European allies pay for Ukraine’s defense, with Rutte noting: “They feel strongly about it... We’re stepping up”.

The first weapons, including Patriot systems, will arrive "within days," according to Trump. This urgent shipment comes after Russia launched record drone strikes, including 728 drones overnight last week. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had pleaded for 10 Patriot batteries to protect cities from ballistic missiles that recently killed dozens in Kyiv and Dnipro.

Rutte promised "massive numbers" of arms beyond air defenses, including ammunition and missiles, to help Ukraine fight back.

Putin’s 50-day choice: Peace or 100% tariffs Trump gave Russia a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire, threatening "very severe" 100% tariffs on Russian goods and sanctions on countries buying Russian oil if no deal is reached.

The US President expressed frustration with Vladimir Putin’s "pleasant" phone calls followed by missile strikes: "I don’t want to say he’s an assassin, but he’s a tough guy" . Rutte warned Putin to take the threat seriously, noting the weapons surge combined with tariff pressure could force negotiations.

Shifting strategy after aid halts and frustrations This marks Trump’s strongest stance against Russia after months of failed peace talks. Previously, his administration paused weapons shipments three times, including air defense missiles last week.