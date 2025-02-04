Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested early Monday (February 4) in Florida on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, multiple outlets reported.

According to TMZ, Jordan, 34, was taken into custody by the Maitland Police Department and booked into the Orange County Jail. Online jail records show that he was officially booked.

Page Six confirmed that Jordan’s bond was set at $4,000, with individual charges carrying separate bonds: $500 for resisting an officer without violence, $1,000 for DUI involving property damage or personal injury, and $2,500 for cocaine possession.

Jordan, who was wearing glasses and a black T-shirt in his mugshot, has been held in custody since early Tuesday morning.

Police records cited by TMZ indicate that Jordan was pulled over and subsequently taken into custody. However, further details on the circumstances of his arrest remain unclear.

This arrest marks a significant legal issue for Jordan, who has often been in the public eye due to his famous father. Neither Michael Jordan nor Marcus Jordan has made a public statement regarding the incident.

Profile: Marcus Jordan – Entrepreneur and former college athlete Early life and family background Marcus Jordan was born on December 24, 1990, as the second son of NBA legend Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. Growing up in the shadow of his father’s immense basketball legacy, Marcus was exposed to the sport from an early age but later pursued a different path in business and fashion.

Basketball career Marcus played high school basketball at Loyola Academy in Illinois before transferring to Whitney Young High School in Chicago. His talent earned him a spot on the University of Central Florida (UCF) basketball team, where he played as a guard from 2009 to 2012.