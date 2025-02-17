‘45% Ads, 50% Yapping, 5% Basketball’: NBA fans tear apart All-Star Game Format

NBA new format: Fans have been disappointed, and are posting hilarious reactions ever since the 2025 NBA All-Star Game introduced a new tournament-style format. Right after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the new format, fans and analysts have been highly sceptical.
“ New NBA All- Star Game format: 45% Advertisements, 50% Yapping, 5% Basketball,” commented one socila media user.
NBA's new All-Star Game format consists of a four-team, mini tournament instead of just one game.
Earlier, the NBA used to follow the traditional East vs. West format, which began to grow stale. After a few years in which the top two All-Stars drafted their own teams, in 2025, the NBA rolled out the mini All-Star format, which is considered to be the most ambitious plan yet, reported Sports Illustrated.
NBA mini All-Star format consists of a four-team tournament featuring squads drafted by Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, and a fourth team made up of the winning team from Friday's Rising Stars tournament.
The four-team tournament during the NBA All-Star Game will feature a $1.8 million prize pool, with each player on the winning team set to receive $125,000.
Apart from hilarious reactions and comments by fans, the NBA new format has also sparked a meme fest on social media.
“ Watched a little of the new NBA all star format.,still lame grab a**, no defense ,3 point shooting exhibition with a futile attempt at a comedy show thrown in,” wrote one social media user.
"Adam Silver realising no new format can make NBA stars care about the All Star Game,” added another user, along with a unique gif.
NBA's new format has drawn mixed reactions from notable basketball players.
“It's different from what we're used to, but it's basketball at the end of the day. I think guys will go out there and try to play and impress the fans and stay healthy and give a good show,” American basketball power forward Kevin Durant told CBS News.
Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves said he didn't “really know too much about it.”