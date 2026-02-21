Who is Neal Katyal — the Indian-American lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs in US Supreme Court?

Indian American attorney Neal Katyal is the lawyer who argued against United States President Donald Trump's tariffs before the US Supreme Court and came out victorious with a verdict that delivered the Republican's biggest legal defeat since he returned to the White House last year.

Speaking to reporters outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC alongside Sara Albrecht, chair of the Liberty Justice Center on 20 February after the verdict, Katyal called the ruling is a “complete and total victory" for the challengers, as per an AP report.

Advertisement

“It’s a reaffirmation of our deepest constitutional values and the idea that Congress, not any one man, controls the power to tax the American people,” said Katyal, who represented the case on behalf of a group of small businesses.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer represented the administration, assisted by two members of his office.

How did attorney Neal Katyal react after verdict? “Today, the US Supreme Court stood up for the rule of law and Americans everywhere. Its message was simple: Presidents are powerful, but our Constitution is more powerful still. In America, only Congress can impose taxes on the American people. The US Supreme Court gave us everything we asked for in our legal case. Everything. I’m gratified to see our Supreme Court, which has been the bedrock of our government for 250 years, protect our most fundamental values,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m grateful for the leadership of the Liberty Justice Center, and in particular for the brilliant advocacy by its chair, Sara Albrecht, who led the fight when others wouldn’t and was dauntless in its defense of our constitutional order,” he added.

What were the arguments made in the case? The case tested the limits of presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law meant for emergencies and law traditionally used to address national security threats.

The tariffs, which Trump imposed by declaring a national emergency over persistent trade deficits, cover imports from nearly every US trading partner.

During the arguments heard on November 5, 2025, justices expressed skepticism over whether the statute can be applied to broad trade policy, prompting questions about the legality of the tariffs.

Lower courts had already ruled that the administration overstepped its authority, leading to an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Why was this verdict significant? Dubbed as “among the most significant in American history”, the 6-3 judgement struck down Trump's sweeping global tariffs imposed since February 2025 under IEEPA, opening the way for refund claims on over $133 billion collected in tariffs.

Economists at the Penn-Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) estimate that over $175 billion in tariff collections could be subject to refunds. The model cross-references import data across 11,000 product categories and 233 countries to produce its forecasts.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Treasury can handle potential refunds, citing large cash balances planned for March ($850 billion) and June ($900 billion), but was also confident the court would uphold the tariffs.

Notably, the order also undercuts Trump's signature economic and trade policies and comes months ahead of the US mid-term polls scheduled later this year in November. The Trump administration and his Republican party are on the back foot amid increasing dissatisfaction over rising prices and immigration policies that have led to mass protests across the country.

Advertisement

Who is Neal Katyal? All you need to know Born on 12 March 1970 to Indian immigrants Pratibha (a paediatrician) and Surendar (an engineer) in Chicago, Illinois, Neal Kumar Katyal is an American attorney and legal scholar.

The 55-year-old is at present a partner at Milbank LLP and is the Paul and Patricia Saunders Professor of National Security Law at Georgetown University Law Center.

Previously, under the Obama administration, he served as Acting Solicitor General of the United States from May 2010 till June 2011; and prior to that was a lawyer in the Solicitor General's office, and Principal Deputy Solicitor General in the United States Department of Justice.

Katyal's father passed away in 2005, and his sister Sonia is also a lawyer and teaches at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Advertisement

He graduated from Dartmouth College and Yale Law School and in his early days clerked at the office of US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, as per an IANS report. Over the years, he has fought over 50 cases before the Supreme Court, including challenging Trump's 2017 travel ban, and defending the constitutionality of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, it added.

Another significant case where he fought was as Special Prosecutor for the State of Minnesota in the murder case of George Floyd.

Katyal has written ‘Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump’ and been awarded the US Justice Department's highest civilian honour — the Edmund Randolph Award. He also won Litigator of the Year by The American Lawyer in 2017 and 2023 and has been named among the top 200 US lawyers by Forbes in 2024 and 2025, it added.

Advertisement

How did Donald Trump react to US Supreme Court ruling? Trump called the judgement a “terrible decision” and announced that he would sign a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, ANI reported. This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.

As per a Bloomberg report however, this is a temporary measure as the provision puts a 150-day limit on duty impositions and requires approval from Congress for any further extensions.

The temporary import duty will take effect on February 24 at 12:01 am, as per the White House fact sheet titled ‘President Donald J. Trump Imposes a Temporary Import Duty to Address Fundamental International Payment Problems’.

Advertisement

What do we know about country tariff rates? Answering questions at the White House following the verdict, Trump said there is “no change” in the trade deal with India and that the agreement is “still on”, according to a PTI report.

Responding to ANI, a White House official confirmed that India will pay 10% tariffs in line with Trump's newest executive order, stating: “Yes (India will pay), 10% (tariffs) until another authority is invoked.”

Notably, last year Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India (25% reciprocal and 25% “punishment” for buying Russian oil), which was reduced to 18% (reciprocal, with Russia related duties removed), following a joint interim trade framework announcement earlier this month.

US news channel, CNBC also reported that a White House confirmed all countries with existing trade agreements with the US, would drop down to the 10% tariff rate, in line with the newest executive order.

This includes Vietnam (earlier 20%), India (18%), the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and South Korea (15% each), and the United Kingdom (remains at 10%), the CNBC report added.

Advertisement

The ruling affects a broad range of duties imposed under IEEPA, including: a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all US trading partners; additional tariffs of 10%, 25% and 35% on goods from China, Mexico and Canada; 25% tariff on countries importing oil from Venezuela; 25% duty on India for importing Russian oil; 40% tariff on certain Brazilian products.

However, Trump said that tariffs imposed under Section 232 (National Security) and Section 301 (Unfair Trade) remain “in full force and effect”, as they were not affected by the IEEPA ruling, as per reports.

Notably, aluminium and steel exports to the US from all countries, are still subject to separate sector specific tariffs under separate statutory authority, also still remain subject to the existing levies.

The White House fact sheet added that Trump has also “reaffirmed and continued the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment for low-value shipments, including goods shipped through the international postal system, which will also be subject to the temporary import duty imposed under section 122”.

Notably, tariffs imposed under Section 301 would also need country-specific probes with chance from the affected companies or countries to make their case, and where officials would need to conclude the country has violated a trade agreement or engaged in practices that burden US trade in order to impose the tariffs, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump administration in its fact sheet has stated that “tariffs will continue” and are a “critical tool” for Trump to “protect American businesses and workers, reshore domestic production, lower costs, and raise wages”. (With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement