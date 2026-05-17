Nearly half of MAGA Trump voters support Israeli govt amid GOP rift; 41% say Gaza campaign justified: Poll

The Republican Party is beginning to see a deep divide over its support for Israel, despite President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters continuing to back the close US ally.

Politico reported on Saturday (local time) that a new poll found self-identified Make America Great Again (MAGA) Trump voters are far more supportive of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its relationship with Washington than those who do not identify as MAGA but still voted for Trump.

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Half of MAGA Trump voters back Israel: Poll According to the survey, nearly half of MAGA-aligned Trump voters support Israel and approve of the actions of its current government, compared with just 29 per cent of non-MAGA Trump voters. The poll also found that 41 per cent of MAGA voters believe Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is justified, versus 31 per cent of non-MAGA voters. Meanwhile, 24 per cent of MAGA voters said Israel was initially justified but has since gone too far, compared with 31 per cent of non-MAGA voters.

The survey also suggests that MAGA voters are moderately supportive of Israel and are more likely to continue backing the longtime US ally despite divisions within the Republican Party. These rifts could have major implications for the future of the US-Israel alliance and for Republican efforts to hold together the coalition that helped return Trump to the White House ahead of a challenging midterm election cycle.

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Democrats blamed Biden administration for Gaza approach Politics surrounding the Middle East have shifted rapidly in recent years, with the Democratic Party divided over support for Israel. Some Democrats have also blamed former President Joe Biden’s administration’s handling of the Gaza conflict for contributing to the party’s loss of the White House in 2024.

At least 35 per cent of voters who supported former Vice President Kamala Harris believed that Israel was initially justified in its actions in Gaza but has since gone too far. Only 10 per cent of Harris voters believe Israel is still justified in its conduct of the Gaza war. Meanwhile, 27 per cent said Israel’s military campaign was never justified, while another 28 per cent said they were unsure.

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These figures highlight the sharp decline in Democratic support for a military campaign that previously received strong backing from the Biden administration.

Republicans were unified in support of Israel The survey suggests that Republicans were largely unified in their support for Israel in the immediate aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. However, amid the US conflict with Iran and growing unease over Trump’s foreign policy interventions, Washington’s position now appears less stable among the non-MAGA wing of the Republican Party and younger conservatives.

Israeli government hold too much influence over US foreign policy? The survey by Public First found that non-MAGA Trump voters are 10 percentage points more likely than MAGA voters to believe the Israeli government holds too much influence over US foreign policy.

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High-profile Republicans such as Tucker Carlson, former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Steve Bannon have criticised Washington’s close relationship with Israel, especially as tensions with Iran escalate. Meanwhile, most Republican members of Congress, along with conservative commentators such as Laura Loomer and Ben Shapiro, have remained firmly pro-Israel and supportive of the president’s actions.

Trump spends more time on international issues While MAGA Trump voters appear more accepting of the US president’s foreign policy agenda, at least 29 per cent of Trump voters in 2024 said he has focused too heavily on international affairs at the expense of domestic issues. Only 19 per cent of MAGA Trump voters said the president has spent too much time on global affairs. Among non-MAGA Trump voters, that figure rose to 40 per cent.

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However, it remains to be seen if Trump's backing of the Israeli government will push any more Republicans further away.

Key Takeaways MAGA voters demonstrate significant support for Israel, contrasting with a growing skepticism among non-MAGA Republicans.

The divide within the GOP regarding foreign policy may impact the party's cohesion ahead of upcoming elections.

Shifts in party support for Israel reflect broader political realignments and generational differences among voters.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.