Nearly half of US stockpile depleted in Iran war; could run out of missiles in case of another conflict: Report

Despite US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington is not running short of any weaponry, an internal Defence Department stockpile assessment has revealed that the US military has significantly depleted its stockpile of key missiles during the war with Iran.

Citing sources and experts, CNN reported that this depletion has now caused a “near-term risk” of running out of weapons if a future conflict arises in the next few years.

US depletes stockpile Citing an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the report noted that in the last seven weeks of war with Iran, the US military has used roughly 45% of its stockpile of Precision Strike Missiles; at least half of its inventory of THAAD missiles, which are used to intercept ballistic missiles, and around 50% of its Patriot air defense interceptor missiles. Those numbers reportedly align closely with the Pentagon's data regarding the country's stockpiles.

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Additionally, the military used up roughly 30% of its Tomahawk missile stockpile; over 20% of its long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles; and approximately 20% of its SM-3 and SM-6 missiles. It would take Washington at least four to five years to replace those systems, the analysis noted.

While the Pentagon signed a series of contracts earlier this year to boost missile production, experts suggest the delivery timeline to replace these systems is 3 to 5 years, even with increased capacity.

US military has enough munitions to resume war with Iran But this does not mean that the country doesn't have enough to continue operations against Iran, in any event where the ceasefire fails to hold. In the short term, Washington is likely to maintain enough bombs and missiles. However, the number of remaining critical munitions is no longer considered sufficient to confront a near-peer adversary such as China. Additionally, it will take the country years to restore the inventory of those weapons to pre-war levels.

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Vulnerability in the Pacific due to depleting stockpile? Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps Colonel and one of the authors of the CSIS report, told CNN, "The high munitions expenditures have created a window of increased vulnerability in the western Pacific." He added, "It will take one to four years to replenish these inventories and several years after that to expand them to where they need to be.”

US military has everything it needs: Pentagon According to the chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, the US military has "everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing." The spokesperson emphasised that, since Trump took office, Washington has conducted several successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the US military maintains a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.

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Trump sought additional funding for the Pentagon The analysis of depleting stockpile stands in stark contrast to Trump's claim that Washington has enough weaponry. However, he requested additional funding for the Pentagon and missiles due to the impact that the Iran war had on existing stockpiles. Referring to his request for additional funding, Trump said last month, "We’re asking for a lot of reasons, beyond even what we’re talking about in Iran," and added, "Munitions in particular, at the high end we have a lot, but we’re preserving it.”

CNN previously reported that before the conflict began Gen Dan Caine, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, along with other military leaders, warned the US President that a military campaign could hamper the country's weapons stockpiles.

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