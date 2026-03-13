Nebraska fire update: Air support deployed as massive blazes burn 330,000 acres

Firefighting operations in the Nebraska Panhandle and west-central regions received a critical boost Friday morning, according to KNEB. Air resources have reportedly reached the scene and are actively conducting water-dropping missions over the Morrill Fire.

Governor Jim Pillen announced the deployment of National Guard aerial assets to aid local crews, many of whom have worked exhausting overtime shifts to protect their communities. The surge in support comes after several major wildfires erupted Thursday night, consuming hundreds of thousands of acres and triggering widespread evacuations.

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) provided a staggering preliminary estimate of 330,000 acres scorched by the Morrill Fire alone, which ignited around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. While NOAA satellite imagery suggests fire activity in the Panhandle—covering Morrill, Garden, Arthur, and Keith counties—subsided overnight as winds shifted, ground crews remain on the lines battling active hotspots.

Evacuation orders for Lewellen were lifted before 2:00 a.m. Friday after residents were initially directed to Big Springs High School. While official damage assessments are pending, online data confirms the Morrill Fire achieved its massive 330,000-acre footprint in less than 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department expressed gratitude for a surge in community donations, including water and supplies for responders.

The Road 203 Fire Simultaneously, central Nebraska is battling the Road 203 Fire, which has torn through Thomas, Custer, Logan, and Blaine counties near Halsey. According to Nebraska Public Media, this blaze had consumed nearly 36,000 acres by early Friday morning. The Nebraska Forest Service noted the fire traveled an estimated 15 miles in a single day, drawing responders from dozens of departments.

In southwest Dawson County, including the town of Farnam, emergency management has advised evacuees not to return home as area highways remain closed. To the east, the community of Brady has opened a local school to provide food, bedding, and shelter for those displaced by the fast-moving flames.

A separate blaze in Dawson County necessitated the emergency evacuation of the Farnam community. At approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Dawson County Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory order for the town's 180 residents to relocate 12 miles southeast to Eustis.