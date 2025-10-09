Nederland residents evacuated as fire engulfs Caribou Village Shopping Center, cause under investigation

A fire at the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland early Thursday prompted evacuations in nearby neighborhoods. Roads, including CO 119, were closed as firefighters battled the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated9 Oct 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Flames erupted around 4:30 a.m. at a shopping center in Nederland, forcing evacuation orders in surrounding areas. (Picture for representational purpose)
Flames erupted around 4:30 a.m. at a shopping center in Nederland, forcing evacuation orders in surrounding areas. (Picture for representational purpose)

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters battled the blaze.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy first spotted the flames around 4:30 a.m. at one of the shopping center’s buildings, located along the Peak to Peak Highway in the heart of town. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

As a precaution, evacuation orders were quickly issued for neighborhoods surrounding the shopping center. The affected areas stretched between Peak to Peak and Peakview, Peak to Peak and Bridge west to Highway 119 and Hurricane Hill, and south of Highway 119 between Bridge and Hurricane Hill.

Authorities also closed Big Springs and CO 119, known locally as Bridge Street, to allow crews to contain the fire safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and evacuation orders are expected to remain in place until conditions improve.

Fire
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsNederland residents evacuated as fire engulfs Caribou Village Shopping Center, cause under investigation
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.