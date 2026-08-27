Nepal-Tibet flash flood: US vows $500,000 aid after ‘devastating floods’ claim 165+ lives, 63 US citizens missing

The US government expressed its condolences over the deadly floods that caused massive damage to life and property in Nepal and Tibet. Following the glacial collapse, torrents of water and debris crashed downstream on either side of the Himalayan countries. The United States has pledged $500,000 in emergency assistance, the State Department said.

Advertisement

While announcing the deployment of a disaster response advisor to the region, the State Department said, “The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal,” AFP reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expresstended his support to the rescue and relief measures. In a post on X, he said, “We express our solidarity and are united in prayer for the Nepali people following the devastating floods.”

Also Read | Isha Foundation says 53 people of Indian origin among 77 missing pilgrims

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal and Tibet? ⌵ The flash floods were caused by a glacial collapse and debris flow, which triggered torrents of water and mud downstream, resulting in significant destruction. 2 How many people are reported missing after the Nepal flash floods? ⌵ Approximately 1,500 people are reported missing due to the flash floods, including around 826 in Nepal and 558 in Tibet. 3 Why did the United States pledge $500,000 in aid for the disaster in Nepal? ⌵ The United States pledged $500,000 in aid to support rescue and relief operations following the devastating floods that resulted in numerous casualties and widespread destruction. 4 How are authorities responding to the flash floods in Nepal? ⌵ Authorities are conducting search and rescue operations using helicopters, providing emergency supplies to affected communities, and tracking the situation of missing individuals. 5 Should tourists be concerned about safety during natural disasters in Himalayan regions like Nepal? ⌵ Yes, safety concerns are significant during natural disasters in Himalayan regions, as these areas are prone to events such as glacial collapses and flash floods, impacting tourists and local populations alike.

Amid the concerning situation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UN teams and partners were mobilising supplies and personnel in Nepal to support communities affected by the disaster. A US State Department spokesperson said, "The State Department is aware of Americans impacted by the floods in Nepal and is closely tracking the situation."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, tsunami-like rumble of water and mud struck villages and towns on the path of Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, leaving at least 162 dead, Nepal police said. Nepal's tourism ministry data suggests that over 400 tourists are missing, among whom around 340 are foreigners. According to Chinese state media, 558 people are missing across the border, of whom 260 are foreigners. Around 3 people lost their lives inthe "mudslide disaster" at the Gyirong Port in Tibet.

63 US citizens missing As per Reuters report, nearly 1,500 people are missing, and at least 165 were confirmed dead in the tragedy. Among the reported figures of 826 missing people in Nepal, 500 are foreigners. Search and rescue operations are underway as authorities are providing emergency supplies to thousands cut off.

Advertisement

Helicopters are being used to search for survivors and transport them to relief camps. Homes, roads and power projects were washed away downstream in Nepal by the strong gush of mud water. The rugged mountainous terrain witnessed the high number of casualties as it is thronged by trekkers and pilgrims linking Lhasa in Tibet with Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.

According to Nepal police and tourism officials, tourists from more than two dozen countries are missing, including 177 from India, 63 from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.

(With agency inputs)