'Nerd-first' escorts with AI knowledge cash in on Silicon Valley's tech elite, charge up to $23K a day

The AI boom is creating winners in some unexpected corners of Silicon Valley. A small group of escorts is attracting wealthy tech executives and entrepreneurs by offering something beyond companionship: the ability to talk about artificial intelligence, GPUs and the future of humanity.

These so-called “nerd-first” escorts primarily cater to the wealthy crowd who seek companions to talk about cutting-edge innovations and other such technical subjects. This demand allows some escorts to charge as much as $6,000 an hour, or up to $23,000 for a full day, New York Post reported on Monday.

According to Forbes, only a handful of escorts currently operate in the niche, but the earning potential is huge. Among them is Media Marek, the online pseudonym of a former finance professional who said she entered the industry after wondering how advances in AI could affect her own career.

Now that a new demand has emerged in the industry, Marek charges $3,500 an hour and says her schedule is booked months in advance, highlighting the premium some people are willing to pay.

How is this niche functioning? These women combine provocative social media content with conversations about AI, cryptocurrency and related topics. Their clients are often men who are working in the AI sector, including employees at companies benefiting from the industry’s rapid growth, the news publication noted.

“I would call it a ‘nerd-first’ approach,” Aella, an escort and online personality known for applying data analysis to her work, told the news publication.

“Posting about AI works,” said Ada Hopper, another escort operating under a pseudonym. You’ll have random Nvidia bros who are like, ‘What? You know what a GPU is? Oh my God, wow.’”

Escorts are making up to $6,000 per hour While escorts on industry platforms may charge around $1,000 an hour at the high end, several women interviewed for the story reported rates between $3,500 and $6,000 an hour. Hopper said she charges $5,000 an hour, while Aella said she charges $6,000.

“The girls who charge the highest rates are not the hottest girls,” Hopper was quoted as saying. “They’re the girls who are hot and smart.”

The AI boom has also created a new class of wealthy customers. Tech employees who received stock awards or startup successes are now seeking companionship that feels more human than a chatbot and more aligned with their interests than what they typically find on dating apps.

Clients prioritise conversations over anything else The escorts who were interviewed said that many clients are less interested in sex than long conversations about the future, technology and life.

“There was some sex in between, but most of the time it was just playful, nice conversation,” Marek told Forbes, recalling one overnight meeting with a client.

Others said that what began as one-time meeting often developed into longer-term arrangements involving travel, luxury experiences and regular companionship. Supporters of the trend say the rise of AI is partly behind the demand, as tech professionals increasingly seek companions who can engage with their interests and industry conversations.

“As AI becomes bigger, authentic human connection will become a rarity,” escort Charlie Levine told Forbes.