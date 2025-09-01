Nestlé dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over undisclosed relationship with a subordinate

Nestlé SA has dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe after an internal probe revealed an undisclosed relationship with a subordinate, Bloomberg reported. Philipp Navratil, head of the company’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, has been appointed as the new CEO.

CEO Laurent Freixe at a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle in Ecublens, near Lausanne, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP)
Nestlé SA has appointed Philipp Navratil as its new chief executive officer after dismissing longtime executive Laurent Freixe, the company said in a statement on Monday (September 1). The move follows an internal probe into Freixe’s personal conduct.

According to Nestlé, as per a report in Bloomberg, the investigation revealed that Freixe had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. The probe was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with support from external counsel.

Company stresses values and governance

“This was a necessary decision,” Bulcke said in the statement. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”

Navratil’s rise to the top

Navratil, previously senior vice president and head of the Coffee Strategic Business Unit, was responsible for the global strategy of Nescafé and Starbucks brands. 

