Nestlé dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over undisclosed relationship with a subordinate

Nestlé SA has appointed Philipp Navratil as its new chief executive officer after dismissing longtime executive Laurent Freixe, the company said in a statement on Monday (September 1). The move follows an internal probe into Freixe’s personal conduct.

According to Nestlé, as per a report in Bloomberg, the investigation revealed that Freixe had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. The probe was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with support from external counsel.

Company stresses values and governance “This was a necessary decision,” Bulcke said in the statement. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”