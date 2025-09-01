Nestlé dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over undisclosed relationship with a subordinate

Nestlé SA has appointed Philipp Navratil as its new chief executive officer after dismissing longtime executive Laurent Freixe, the company said in a statement on Monday (September 1). The move follows an internal probe into Freixe’s personal conduct.
According to Nestlé, as per a report in Bloomberg, the investigation revealed that Freixe had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. The probe was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with support from external counsel.
“This was a necessary decision,” Bulcke said in the statement. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”
Navratil, previously senior vice president and head of the Coffee Strategic Business Unit, was responsible for the global strategy of Nescafé and Starbucks brands.
