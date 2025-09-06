Nestlé ex-CEO cheating scandal: How was the secret affair exposed? Mistress caught him with...

Former Nestlé chief executive Laurent Freixe has been sacked following an internal investigation into undisclosed relationships with subordinates, according to Swiss media reports. Nestlé confirmed on Monday that Freixe, 63, was dismissed for failing to disclose a relationship with a direct report — a breach of the company’s code of conduct. He did not receive any severance payout despite serving the food giant for nearly 40 years.

How did the scandal come to light? According to Zurich-based financial news site Inside Paradeplatz, the affair surfaced when a senior executive, described as Freixe’s “official mistress,” allegedly caught him with another subordinate in a Zurich hotel. She is said to have filed a complaint through Nestlé’s anonymous hotline, sparking the inquiry.

What action did Nestlé’s leadership take? Reports claim Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke and vice chair Pablo Isla confronted Freixe directly, ordering him to hand over his phone while calling him a “liar.” They told him he was out “effective immediately.”

What happened to the women involved? The executive who lodged the complaint reportedly received a severance package and has since moved to a senior role at another large company. The other subordinate involved also left Nestlé, allegedly with a large payout arranged by Freixe himself.

How has the company responded? A spokesperson told Inside Paradeplatz: “Everything that needs to be said on the matter has been said, and I will not engage in further wild conjectures and speculation.”

What has Freixe said since his dismissal? After the scandal, Freixe reappeared on LinkedIn, writing: “I got my mobile back, I am reachable anytime,” and congratulated his successor, Philipp Navratil — though he misspelt the name as “Philippe.”