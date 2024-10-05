Net worth ₹11,764 crore: World’s richest actor has only one hit film, it’s neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tom Cruise

The world's richest actor has a net worth of 11,764 crore. It is neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tom Cruise.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
World's richest actor has only one hit film, net worth is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,764 crore: It's neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tom Cruise (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
World’s richest actor has only one hit film, net worth is ₹11,764 crore: It’s neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tom Cruise (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)(Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

One might find it hard to believe that a star with just one hit film series, is the ‘world’s richest actor'. While some of the popular names such as Tom Cruise, Shahrukh Khan and Dwayne Johnson might strike a note when we think about the richest actors, it turns out they are just the wealthiest.

Tyler Perry the richest actor

Tyler Perry is a billionaire, actor, filmmaker, and playwright who sits atop the list of the world's richest actors.

Also Read | Money buys happiness, even if you’re already rich

The Diary of a Mad Black Woman actor's net worth is $1.4 billion, which is roughly over 11,764 crore, the highest owned by any male actor in the world. The second name in the list is comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who has a net worth of $1 billion ( 8,403 crore).

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson and Bollywood's King Khan are not far behind. Dwayne Johnson's net worth stands at $890 million ( 7,478 crore).

Also Read | Win-win: YouTubers, standup comics graduate to Amazon, Netflix with top billing

What is Shah Rukh's net worth?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is $870 million, which is roughly 7,310 crore. Trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan, Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise's net worth stands at $800 million ( 6,722 crore).

Tyler Perry's income not just from acting

While Tyler Perry earns billions from the entertainment world, acting is not his sole source of income.

According to Forbes, Perry has earned $320 million (approximately 2,679 crore) as the creator and producer of Madea and his other films and plays. He is one of the only actors in Hollywood to own his own studio, which allows him to produce content in-house and eliminate the middle-man.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s ’Jawan’ to release in Japan on THIS date; fans request sequel

Forbes also reported that Tyler Perry has $300 million (approximately 2,511 crore) in “cash and investments” and $40 million (approximately 334 crore) in “homes and toys.” This makes him the world's richest actor.

$1= 84.03

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsNet worth ₹11,764 crore: World’s richest actor has only one hit film, it’s neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tom Cruise

