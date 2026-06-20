Netanyahu actions may undermine Trump-Iran peace deal, US intelligence warns: Report

The assessment comes amid escalating tensions in Lebanon and growing friction between the US and Israel over the military operations against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published20 Jun 2026, 12:10 AM IST
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, as seen from Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, as seen from Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that could undermine Washington’s efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement with Iran, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The assessment comes amid escalating tensions in Lebanon and growing friction between the US and Israel over the military operations against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.

Intelligence warns of risks to fragile Iran agreement

According to intelligence reports cited by the news outlet, Israel appears intent on continuing military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a move that could violate key elements of the emerging US-Iran framework aimed at ending hostilities in the region.

Officials said the concern is that sustained Israeli strikes could derail the diplomatic process and destabilize the agreement that Washington has been trying to consolidate with Tehran.

Rising military escalation in Lebanon

Israel launched airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Friday after a Hezbollah drone strike killed four Israeli soldiers. The escalation prompted further concern among US and Iranian officials, who postponed planned talks in Switzerland, including a trip by Vice President JD Vance.

Internal divide over Lebanon strategy

Netanyahu faces strong domestic political pressure to continue military operations in Lebanon, particularly ahead of national elections.

The report adds that Israeli officials view withdrawal or de-escalation as politically untenable, while US officials believe continued operations risk collapsing the fragile diplomatic framework with Iran.

Tensions between Trump and Netanyahu

There is a growing strain between the Trump administration and Netanyahu’s government over the scale and intensity of Israeli strikes.

President Trump acknowledged differences with Netanyahu during a briefing in France, saying he had a “little dispute over Lebanon” and urging restraint in Israeli military responses.

Hezbollah conflict remains central flashpoint

Israel’s continued presence and operations in southern Lebanon—where more than 200 square miles are reportedly under Israeli control—remain a key obstacle to any durable ceasefire.

And, unless Israeli forces withdraw or significantly reduce their footprint, the risk of renewed escalation remains high.

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