Netanyahu government in Israel loses majority as key coalition partner quits over military draft issue

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government lost its majority on Wednesday when the ultra-Orthodox Shas party quit the coalition, following United Torah Judaism’s departure earlier this week. With 11 seats withdrawn, Netanyahu now controls just 61 of 120 Knesset seats, leaving him vulnerable to no-confidence votes.



Shas cited "persecution against Torah students" for resigning, protesting Netanyahu’s failure to pass a law exempting their religious constituents from mandatory military service.

Though Shas pledged not to actively "undermine" the coalition, its exit paralyzes legislative efforts and risks triggering early elections.

The collapse stems from Israel’s explosive debate over military conscription. Ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim), who make up 13% of Israel’s population, have historically been exempt from service to pursue religious studies, a practice ruled discriminatory by Israel’s Supreme Court in 2024.