Netanyahu joins Trump, Giuliani, Sajwani, Eric and Don Jr. at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve bash

US President Donald Trump welcomed the New Year with a high-profile gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a glittering New Year’s Eve party that brought together political allies, family members and senior administration officials.

Social media posts from the evening showed Netanyahu alongside a tuxedo-clad Trump at the Palm Beach estate.

From diplomacy to celebration at Mar-a-Lago Netanyahu arrived at Trump’s Florida residence on Monday for meetings focused on the fragile Gaza ceasefire and broader geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

During those discussions, Trump reportedly joked that the Israeli leader could stay on to attend the New Year’s Eve celebrations—a suggestion that ultimately materialised.

The New Year’s Eve appearance was captured in a post by conservative influencer Michael Solakiewicz, which showed Trump and Netanyahu together at the event. The transition from policy talks to a celebratory gathering highlighted the personal rapport the two leaders have maintained across Trump’s return to office.

A guest list packed with political heavyweights The party drew a notable guest list, including Trump loyalist Rudy Giuliani, Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, and the president’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Senior figures from the administration were also in attendance, among them Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Gaza ceasefire remains a central concern The celebrations came against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire, which was reached in October and has been described by the White House as one of the major foreign policy achievements of Trump’s first year back in power.

However, some US officials have privately expressed concern that progress towards the second phase of the ceasefire has been slow. Trump sought to play down reports of friction with Netanyahu, telling reporters this week that Israel had “lived up” to its commitments and placing responsibility on Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Siding firmly with the Israeli leader, Trump said he was “not concerned about anything that Israel’s doing.”

Fifth meeting since Trump’s return The New Year’s Eve gathering followed the latest round of talks between Trump and Netanyahu, marking their fifth meeting in the United States since Trump returned to office earlier this year.

While the public optics at Mar-a-Lago conveyed warmth and celebration, the discussions underscored the continuing diplomatic complexities surrounding Gaza and regional stability.