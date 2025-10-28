Netanyahu orders ‘powerful strikes’ in Gaza after Israel says Hamas fired on troops amid hostage remains dispute

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (October 28) ordered the Israeli army to carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, escalating tensions under the fragile US-brokered ceasefire.

Israel accused Hamas of firing on its forces in southern Gaza and returning the remains of a hostage in violation of the terms of the truce.

Netanyahu called the return of the body “a clear violation” of the agreement, which requires Hamas to deliver all Israeli hostage remains without delay.

Exchange of fire in Rafah Israeli troops came under fire in Rafah and returned fire, according to an Israeli military official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident underscored how unstable the ceasefire remains more than two weeks after taking effect.

Hostage remains dispute continues Thirteen bodies of hostages are still believed to be in Gaza. Hamas said Tuesday it had recovered one more body and planned to hand it over later in the day.

An Associated Press videographer in Khan Younis observed a white body bag carried from a tunnel by masked militants before it was loaded into an ambulance. The identity of the remains was not immediately confirmed.

Both sides have accused each other over delays. Hamas has said widespread destruction makes recovery difficult. Israel insists the group is purposely slowing the process.

Egyptian forensic teams with heavy equipment are assisting searches in Gaza’s south.

Family reopens son’s grave for third time The latest remains were identified as belonging to Ofir Tzarfati, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Israel says he was killed in captivity and previously recovered in November 2023.

His family said in a statement they have now “been forced to open Ofir’s grave and rebury our son” for the third time.

Israel says it has received 15 deceased hostages since the ceasefire began and has returned 195 Palestinian bodies in exchange. The last 20 living hostages were handed over earlier in the truce, in return for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Deadly West Bank raid Separately, the Israeli military said it killed three Palestinian militants near Jenin in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday.

The men were shot as they exited a cave believed to be used by armed groups. Troops later carried out an airstrike to destroy the cave, the military said.

Hamas identified two of the men as members of its Qassam Brigades. The third was referred to as a “comrade,” but no additional details were released.

Israel says intensified operations have weakened militant networks in the West Bank. Palestinian officials and human rights groups say many civilians have also been killed and tens of thousands displaced.

Heavy Gaza toll Over 68,500 Palestinians have been killed since the war began two years ago, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry does not separate fighters from civilians in its tally, though UN agencies consider its reporting generally reliable.