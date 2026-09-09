Netanyahu was warned about Hamas attack days before October 7. He did nothing — New book makes explosive claim

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was personally warned by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about a planned large-scale Hamas operation roughly a week and a half before the October 7, 2023 attack, according to a new book by Haaretz reporters.

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The allegation has added fresh pressure on Netanyahu over his handling of warnings ahead of the deadly Hamas assault. Netanyahu has rejected the claim as an “absolute lie” and denied speaking to the Emirati leader at the time.

UAE president allegedly warned Netanyahu According to Haaretz, bin Zayed called Netanyahu from the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi about a week and a half before October 7.

The reported 45-minute conversation allegedly included a warning that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing a major operation that could destabilise the region.

The UAE president reportedly expected a more serious reaction from Netanyahu but was surprised by the Israeli prime minister's calm response.

Netanyahu denies speaking to UAE leader Netanyahu has strongly rejected the report, calling the allegation an “absolute lie”.

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He also denied that he spoke with bin Zayed during the period described in the book.

The allegation comes at a politically sensitive time for Netanyahu, who has faced sustained criticism over Israel's intelligence and security failures before the October 7 attack.

Sinwar allegedly described operation as an ‘earthquake’ The report also claims that Sinwar had warned a former Palestinian official that Hamas was preparing a “terrifying operation”.

Sinwar reportedly described the planned assault as an “earthquake”, suggesting the scale of the operation was known within Hamas circles before it was launched.

Book based on dozens of sources The claims appear in Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment, written by Haaretz reporters.

According to the authors, the book is based on dozens of sources in Israel and other countries, including senior officials.

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Haaretz also reported that bin Zayed maintained frequent communication with senior Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. A UAE diplomat allegedly provided Netanyahu with a secure phone for such conversations.

Opposition demands state commission of inquiry The allegations have triggered renewed calls for an investigation into what Israeli leaders knew before the October 7 attack.

Former military commander Gadi Eisenkot, now a prominent Netanyahu rival, said the Israeli public has a right to know what the prime minister knew, when he knew it and whether the security establishment was informed.

October 7 attack killed more than 1,200 Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people and took 251 hostages during the October 7, 2023 assault, according to the figures cited in the report.

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The attack triggered Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza and a wider regional conflict involving Lebanon and Iran.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has devastated large parts of Gaza and, according to the figures cited in the source, killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.