Netflix brings back free trials after six years as Disney+ explores free streaming content

Netflix has quietly reintroduced free trials for eligible new subscribers in a number of countries, marking the streaming giant's first such offer in roughly six years as competition for viewers intensifies across the subscription video market.

Netflix Brings Back Free Trials After Six Years The offer, first reported by Android Authority, is available in several regions across Europe and Asia but does not currently extend to the United Kingdom or the United States.

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Depending on a user's location, the trial period ranges from seven to 30 days, with some users claiming they were able to access the maximum 30-day trial by clearing their browser cookies or using an incognito browsing session before signing up.

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Unlike previous promotions, eligible customers can reportedly choose Netflix's Premium subscription during the trial, giving them access to 4K resolution and HDR streaming at no cost for the duration of the offer. Users are required to select a subscription tier and provide payment details when registering. Unless the trial is cancelled before it expires, the service automatically converts into a paid subscription.

Netflix's support pages reflect the regional nature of the rollout. While the UK and US pages continue to state that the company does not provide free trials, support pages in other markets now say, "Netflix is offering a limited free trial to eligible new members in certain countries. If you are eligible, the free trial option will automatically appear during sign-up. If you don't see it, the free trial option is not currently available for your location or device."

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The move represents a notable shift for Netflix, which discontinued its long-running free trial programme in 2020 as the platform experienced strong subscriber growth during the pandemic. The latest test appears aimed at encouraging new customer sign-ups at a time when streaming services face increasing competition and consumers continue to weigh the cost of multiple subscriptions.

The renewed push comes as Disney+ is also reported to be evaluating ways to broaden its audience. According to Business Insider, the company is considering making selected titles available without a paywall in an effort to compete more effectively with free, advertising-supported platforms such as YouTube.

The proposal remains under internal discussion, with no confirmed timeline or details on which content could be included.

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Neither company has announced wider changes beyond the reported trials and discussions, leaving the availability of both initiatives dependent on future market testing and regional rollout decisions.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.