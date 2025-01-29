Netflix has introduced a new feature that allows iOS users to download an entire season of their favorite shows with just one tap. This much-requested feature, already available on Android since 2021, is now accessible for all iPhone and iPad users.

Convenience for on-the-go streaming The new Season Download button enables iOS users to download all episodes of a show’s season in one go, eliminating the need to download each episode individually.

“Whether you're gearing up for a long flight, a cross-country train ride, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button,” Netflix announced.

How to use the Season download feature Users can find the Season Download button on a show’s display page, located next to the Share option. By tapping the button, the entire season will begin downloading automatically. To manage downloads, users can visit the Downloads section under the My Netflix tab.

Most downloaded shows of all time Alongside the feature’s launch, Netflix also revealed the most downloaded seasons in its history. The top five most downloaded seasons include:

Squid Game Season 1

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Squid Game Season 2

ONE PIECE

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Bringing parity across platforms The Season Download feature was first introduced for Android users in 2021. With its rollout on iOS, Netflix aims to provide a seamless viewing experience for all users, regardless of their device.

