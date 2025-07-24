Netflix won't renew $100 million deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-profile, multi-year content partnership with Netflix, reportedly worth $100 million, is set to end later this year, and according to The Sun, it will not be renewed.

The couple signed the landmark deal in 2020, shortly after stepping back from their royal duties and relocating to California. The agreement gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex full creative control under their banner, Archewell Productions, with a focus on content related to mental health, social justice, and lifestyle.

While the deal led to a flurry of anticipation and headlines, insiders say the relationship has now “run its course.” Speaking to The Sun, a source said there is “no animosity from either side,” and that Netflix feels it has “got all it can from the couple.”

The most successful product of the collaboration was the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, which became the most-watched documentary debut on Netflix. Other projects included Live to Lead, the Heart of Invictus documentary, and the animated series Pearl (which was later cancelled). The couple’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan entered Netflix’s global Top 10 upon debut and is set to return for Season 2 this fall.

Their latest project, Polo, executive produced by the couple, reportedly garnered around 500,000 views, far lower than earlier content.

Why Netflix is moving on According to People magazine, Netflix’s decision is part of a broader content strategy shift. The streaming giant is reportedly moving away from long-term exclusive talent deals and focusing more on project-based collaborations.

That said, there may still be room for future collaborations. Page Six reports that Netflix is in talks to sign a first-look deal with the couple after the current agreement ends, allowing the platform early access to pitches from the Sussexes.

Why this matters For fans of the royal couple and global entertainment watchers, the non-renewal signals a potential change in the couple’s media strategy and a reflection of how streaming platforms are re-evaluating content partnerships in the post-pandemic era.

