Netflix's Liver King challenges Joe Rogan for ‘man to man’ fight; arrested: Netizens ‘hope he is fine’

Liver King, a social media influencer, ran into trouble with the law, allegedly after he challenged popular podcaster Joe Rogan to a “man-to-man fight” in an Instagram video.

He was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary and has a whopping 3 million followers on Instagram. However, Rogan has a following of over 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the now-deleted reel, the muscle-heavy influencer, originally named Brian Johnson, was filmed announcing: “Joe Rogan, I'm calling you out, my name's Liver King.”

“Man to man, I'm picking a fight with you,” he added.

In the video that went viral, Liver King had also allegedly admitted that he lacks martial arts training, while Rogan is a black belt. "You should dismantle me," he suggested, adding that he is picking a fight with him.

“I'm not gonna train but I hope you've been training,” the influencer said, asserting that he would make Joe Rogan “pay”.

However, in later videos, Liver King was seen being arrested by the police. In a later video, his wife shared that they are yet to see a judge, and the influencer would likely have to spend a night in jail.

According to media reports, police in Austin, Texas, have confirmed that Brian Johnson has been arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Liver King's fans have expressed concerns about his mental health, with some even suggesting that he is experiencing an episode of schizophrenia.

A social media user said that in Texas, the authorities are allowed to detain someone temporarily for a psychiatric evaluation if they’re believed to be a danger to themselves or others due to mental health concerns.

The user suggested that the influencer's arrest is not criminal, “but rather a health intervention”.

“Yeah, I’m lost. Is liver king okay? I haven’t seen him on my timeline in a while, and it seems as if he’s having some behavioural health issues, some skin ageing, and an episode of schizophrenia or something,” a user said.

Another user said, “This kind of made me cry. I feel bad for his family. Hopefully, he is okay. Please get well, okay.”

“I genuinely hope Liver King is safe and well. I pray for the dude with the utmost sincerity,” said another user.