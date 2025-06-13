Netizens claim major internet outage caused by cyberattack, all details on Cloudflare, GCP downtime here

An internet outage on a massive scale this Wednesday, caused a downtime for Google Cloud, and Cloudflare. Meanwhile, netizens are crediting this major outage to a large-scale cyberattack. However, Google or Cloudflare have not yet issued any official statements related to this cyberattack yet, as per reports.

No confirmed proof of cyberattack yet There are still no confirmed links to the internet outage or the downtime of these services by the tech giants with any cyberattack, but Downdetector has witnessed an increasing number of users experiencing downtime. According to a Times Now report, other services like Spotify, Discord, Fubo, and Twitch are also among the services that have been affected drastically due to the internet outage on Wednesday, according to reports. “Outage reports for music streamer Spotify in particular, peaked around 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored,” says AP.

Even though an official confirmation is still awaited, it is likely that the disruption in services of these platforms were due to the overall downtime of cloud services like GCP, or Cloudflare.

“Google’s Cloud status page said an incident with their systems affected clients in the U.S. and abroad. The company also posted that services are starting to recover after its engineers identified and began to mitigate the issue,” an AP report read.

“We have identified the root cause and applied appropriate mitigations,” Google Cloud said. It added that there is no estimate for when the issue would be fully resolved, as per AP.

Meanwhile, a Grok AI query response on X said, “It's true, a major internet outage hit on June 12, 2025, affecting Google Cloud, Spotify, Discord, and more, starting around 2 p.m. ET. Likely caused by Google Cloud authentication issues, it disrupted many services.”

“Google and Cloudflare are investigating, with some services possibly recovering, but the situation is still unfolding as of 3:27 PM PDT,” the Grok AI response read.

A social media post read, “AWS, Azure, Google Cloud all down. What the heck is going on? Is this an international cyberattack?”

However, a user commented on this post, claiming that AWS is not down.