‘With your convictions…’: Netizens in splits as French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Donald Trump

World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump on Wednesday as he triumphed in a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 02:33 AM IST
‘With your convictions…’: Netizens in splits as French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Donald Trump
‘With your convictions…’: Netizens in splits as French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Donald Trump(REUTERS)

World leaders extended congratulatory messages for Donald Trump on Wednesday as he won a historic return to the White House. A missive shared by French President Emmanuel Macron however caught netizens' eye — with many convinced that it was “boss-level” trolling.

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron wrote on X.

The message was written in English and many social media users have honed in on the use of the word ‘convictions’ in his post. Many appear to be convinced that it was a subtle reference to the fact that Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts earlier this year.

Also Read | More Trump Tariffs Are Coming But CEOs Insist They Are Prepared

“His convictions. All 34 of them,” agreed one X user.

“This is genius. Second time this week I have been impressed with a French person’s grasp of English!” joked one user from the UK.

“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status by mentioning Trump's ‘convictions’,” wrote another.

“He knew what he was doing,” assured a third.

Also Read | Wall Street cheers Trump’s re-election; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow hit record high

A New York state jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts in May for concealing a $130,000 payment to former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged the payment was part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election by keeping tabloid stories from being published.

He is scheduled to face sentencing in a New York court for fraud on November 26.

Trump is the first president in more than a century to win a non-consecutive second term, and the only person to be elected president as a convicted felon.

Also Read | World Leaders: Who Wins and Who Loses From Trump’s Return

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 02:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘With your convictions…’: Netizens in splits as French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Donald Trump

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.