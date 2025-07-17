'Internet’s biggest scandal': Netizens react as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron 'caught' cuddling Chief HR Kristin Cabot

A video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral, triggering widespread speculation about an alleged affair. The clip shows the pair appearing together on the big screen during the show. When Coldplay frontman Chris Martin spotted them, he remarked, “Oh look at these two,” seemingly unaware of their relationship status. The two looked visibly uncomfortable, drawing laughter from the audience. Martin then added, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” further fuelling rumours.

The incident has led to a social media storm, with users accusing Byron—who is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and has two children—of infidelity. Cabot’s marital status remains unclear based on publicly available information.

Byron, who has been CEO of the Cincinnati-based tech firm Astronomer for over two years, previously held senior positions at companies such as Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic, and VeriCenter. He studied at Providence College, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Astronomer is the creator of Astro, a data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow. The company is valued at more than $1.3 billion. Its leadership team comprises eight members, including Byron and Cabot.

After the video went viral, online users were quick to dig up LinkedIn profiles and personal information. One social media user noted, “Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and they live in New York with their two children. Kristin Cabot's marital status is not publicly detailed in the information available.”

Others pointed to the irony of Cabot’s LinkedIn bio, which states that she wins “trust with employees of all levels. From CEOs to managers to assistants.”

Reactions on social media ranged from mockery to shock. “Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed, one user wrote.

Another added, “Oh no, a man with status and money has a work wife let’s all lose our minds. ”Some poked fun at the band, asking, “What’s worse, finding out your partner is having an affair or they like Coldplay?”

One viral post summed up the mood: “This is the internet’s biggest scandal today. CEO of Astronomer, a data/software company, got caught cheating with his head of HR at a Coldplay concert. The dude’s LinkedIn is on fire. And the wife’s Facebook also blew up.”

