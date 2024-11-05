With the 2024 presidential election underway, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race that could go down to the wire. Harris entered the race in July as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden stepped down, creating the potential for her to become the first woman to hold the office. Trump, despite surviving two assassination attempts and becoming the first former president to be convicted of a felony earlier this year, is determined to reclaim the White House as the Republican nominee.
Polls reveal a nearly even split between the two candidates, especially in the seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — that could ultimately decide the outcome. These swing states, with a mix of closely divided voters, are receiving the most campaign attention and funding, as each candidate works to sway undecided voters on issues like the economy, which has emerged as a primary concern.
As Election Day approaches, both candidates are doubling down on efforts in these critical states, aiming to connect with local voters who hold unique priorities and shifting political views. Given the “winner-takes-all" system in nearly all states, a narrow victory in these regions could translate into significant gains in the Electoral College, where a total of 270 votes are needed to secure the presidency.
Final election results may not be projected immediately on Election Day, as swing states require time to count all votes. In 2020, for instance, it took four days to project a winner after Pennsylvania’s results were confirmed. However, early projections and key swing state results will likely give a strong indication of the outcome soon after votes begin to be counted.
All eyes are now on these battleground states as both Harris and Trump prepare for a high-stakes finish in a race that could shift the nation’s political landscape.
A tie at 48% between Harris and Trump is reported in the Emerson College/The Hill poll (margin of error 3.3 points).
Harris leads 49%-46% in the New York Times/Siena poll (margin of error 3.5 points).
Various polls show fluctuating leads, with Trump ahead in some and Harris leading in others, indicating a highly competitive race.
Polls close in Nevada at 10 p.m. ET.
Due to a policy of not releasing results until all voters have cast their ballots, there may be a significant delay in initial reporting.
Polls open at 10 a.m. ET in Nevada.
Nevada has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 2008.
With ix electoral votes, Nevada is the smallest among the seven battleground states.
North Carolina holds 16 electoral votes, crucial for both campaigns.
North Carolina is a battleground state that could determine the presidential race.
Trump won the state in both 2016 (3.6% over Clinton) and 2020 (1.3% over Biden), each time with less than 50% of the vote.
North Carolina aims to report nearly 90% of votes by midnight on Election Day, November 5.
Absentee ballots are processed weekly, and early voting was available from October 17 through November 2.
Latest poll surveys indicate Trump has a narrow 1.2% lead as of November 3, 2024.
The last New York Times/Siena College poll shows Harris leading by 3 points among likely voters.
Trump leads by 0.9 points in FiveThirtyEight’s data, with various polling firms reporting close margins (49%-48% Emerson, 49%-47% Morning Consult, 48%-47% YouGov).
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. ET in North Carolina.
Democrats have won the state only twice since 1968 (1976 and 2008).
Trump's 2020 victory by approximately 1 percentage point was his smallest winning margin in any state.
In recent polls, North Carolinians have shown divided priorities, often along party lines. According to Quinnipiac University and Marist College surveys:
Immigration is the primary concern for Republican voters, with 43% citing it as the most critical issue.
Preserving democracy is the leading issue for Democrats, with 33% seeing it as vital.
The economy remains a top priority for all voters, with issues like inflation and job security highlighted by 22% of respondents.
The devastation from Hurricane Helene, which severely impacted communities like Asheville and Boone, has added urgency to the election, highlighting both candidates’ stances on disaster response and economic rebuilding.
As the final votes are cast, the economy is expected to weigh heavily on swing state voters, along with other major concerns such as healthcare, social security, and national security.
Harris and Trump, nearly tied in all seven swing states, rely on winning over undecided voters in these states to tip the scales in what could be one of the most competitive presidential races in recent history.
In an effort to secure these pivotal states, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have concentrated their campaigns on voter concerns that resonate particularly strongly in the swing states.
Issues like inflation, job security, and economic stability were of prime concern for both the candiates.
Both campaigns have actively toured the swing states to engage with voters.
The U.S. Electoral College system gives added importance to swing states. With nearly all states following a “winner-takes-all" approach, even a narrow victory in a swing state can deliver all of its Electoral College votes to a candidate.
Only Maine and Nebraska use a more proportional allocation of their Electoral College votes, but these exceptions make up a small portion of the overall electoral map.
A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, making swing states, with their critical votes, essential to both campaigns.
For instance, Biden’s narrow victories in states like Georgia in 2020 helped secure his path to the White House.
Also known as Battleground states, swing states are those where voter support for Democrats and Republicans is nearly evenly split.
Unlike states that consistently vote for one party, these states see intense campaigning from both sides, as each party invests heavily to sway undecided voters.
In this election, the primary battlegrounds are the same states that were pivotal in 2020, when Biden narrowly edged out Trump in six of the seven swing states.