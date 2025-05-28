‘Never evolved and that’s dangerous’: Mary Trump’s chilling warning about her uncle

Mary Trump, the estranged niece of US President Donald Trump, launched a scathing personal and political attack on her uncle at the Hay Festival in Wales, declaring he “has never evolved” and remains “incapable of forming close relationships.”

Speaking during a session on her latest book, Who Could Ever Love You, Mary Trump, daughter of Donald Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr, said, she is now estranged from all members of the Trump family except her daughter. The new book continues her long-standing criticism of the president, building on her previous bestsellers Too Much and Never Enough and The Reckoning.

"Donald isn’t close with anybody" According to a report in The Guardian, Mary Trump recounted her brief stint ghostwriting her uncle’s second book when she was in her 20s. “I can’t say we got closer, because Donald isn’t close with anybody,” she said. “But working with him for six months in his office, I got a little bit more insight.”

A dangerous lack of growth Mary Trump, reportedly a trained psychologist, offered a psychological critique of her uncle’s temperament. “He is the only person I’ve ever met who’s never evolved, which is dangerous, by the way,” she said. “Never choose as your leader somebody who’s incapable of evolving – that should be one of the lessons we’ve learned, for sure,” The Guardian reported.

"Humorless" She went further, as per the report, calling Donald Trump “one of the most provincial people I know,” adding, “that does not serve us well, at all.” Quoting a passage from her book, Mary described her father’s friend’s early encounter with Donald: “He was a cocky, rude teenager, who was intensely jealous of his older brother, Freddie. Donald didn’t have any friends, so she felt sorry for him, but whenever they included him, they regretted it.”

Legal retaliation and defiance In 2021, Donald Trump sued Mary Trump for $100 million, accusing her of sharing confidential financial records with The New York Times, the news outlet stated. Reflecting on the lawsuit, Mary was quoted as saying that it sent “a very clear message to me”. “But what if everybody capitulates? Then what? Well, then we lose, and that’s unacceptable.”

"He’s so pathetic" Mary Trump dismissed fears others hold of her uncle. “I don’t understand people who are afraid of Donald, because he’s so pathetic,” she said. “I would be embarrassed to be afraid of him.”

Also Read | Comic Book visionary Peter David dies at 68 after battle with illness