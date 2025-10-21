‘Never trust an Indian’: Trump nominee Paul Ingrassia's racist views, ‘Nazi streak’ come to light; Senate action likely?

Paul Ingrassia, US President Donald Trump's pick to lead the White House Office of the Special Counsel, has been reportedly found to have a "Nazi streak", something that is very likely to affect his chances for the post.

Following Politico's expose of a Young Republicans Telegram group teeming with racist jokes last week, the publication on Monday reported on a series of racist texts by Ingrassia, which have understandably shaken political circles in the US.

According to Politico, which accessed an entire text chain by Ingrassia, the Republican attorney and political commentator had, on several occasions, disparaged people of colour.

"Never trust a chinaman or Indian (sic)," was one of the texts sent by Ingrassia in 2024 in an apparent reference to then-Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

In another exchange from January 2024, Ingrassia wrote, "MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs (sic)," following up on an earlier text wherein he said, "No moulignon holidays … From kwanza to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth. Every single one needs to be eviscerated (sic)."

Perhaps the most blatant admission by Ingrassia came in response to a discussion about a Trump staffer, where the Republican wrote, "I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it (sic)," prompting pushback from other members who were part of the chat.

‘Not supporting him’ Ingrassia's Senate confirmation hearing is slated to take place this Thursday but it is unclear whether it will move forward, given the latest revelations about the US attorney.

As Ingrassia's views came to light, Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida outrightly denounced the Trump nominee, saying, "I’m not supporting him. I can’t imagine how anybody can be antisemitic in this country. It’s wrong."

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, too, is understood have a similar view: HuffPost reported that Johnson, who is on the Senate committee, is calling for Ingrassia’s name to be pulled in light of the recent revelations.

Meanwhile, the office of Republican Senator Rand Paul, the chair of Senate Homeland, has referred comments to the White House regarding the latest revelations about Ingrassia.

The White House, thus far, has not commented.