'Never trust anyone': Eric Trump reveals father's advice, early life in 'Under Siege'; book becomes NYT bestseller

US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, on Thursday expressed his ‘gratefulness’ after his new book Under Siege became a ‘New York Times Number 1 Bestseller’ — regarded as one of the most prestigious achievements in the publishing industry. The 41-year-old, a fierce defender of his father on television networks, also thanked Donald Trump — who had earlier described the book as “phenomenal” — and his entire family for their support.

“Humbled and grateful to all who made ‘Under Siege’ the New York Times Number 1 Bestseller — the most prestigious award in the publishing industry. This isn’t just my story—it’s OUR story. They put our Nation through hell and together we won! Thank you for standing with me, my father and our entire family through this vicious, orchestrated fight. And thank you to my incredible team at @Trump who never once wavered and stood strong by my side,” he wrote on X.

What is Under Siege about? In September, Eric Trump announced his book “Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation.”

According to reports, the synopsis describes the book as offering an “unfiltered look at the highs and lows of life within the Trump world,” providing readers with a candid perspective on the experiences and challenges faced by the family.

Following the shooting of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk last month, Eric Trump had said on X that he would donate a portion of the proceeds to Turning Point USA — the organisation founded by Kirk.

What does Eric reveal about his childhood? In his book, Eric Trump described his upbringing as one marked by tough love. He wrote that his mother was the stricter parent, often resorting to frequent spankings. Recalling his early school days, Eric noted that when he was in the first grade, his father would remind him each morning before school, “No Drinking, No Smoking, No Drugs, and remember never trust anyone.”

Eric Trump, who is also known as a podcast host and former television personality, frequently appeared on NBC’s hit reality show “The Apprentice” alongside his father, Donald Trump, his brother Donald Trump Jr., and his future stepmother, then Melania Knauss.

Who is Eric Trump married to? Eric Trump is married to Fox News host Lara Trump.

The book delves into several of the Trump family’s legal battles, which Eric Trump refers to as “lawfare,” claiming they have placed the family “under siege.” He also wrote that he is “likely the most subpoenaed man in American history.”

Why did the Trumps move to Florida? Eric and Lara Trump relocated to Jupiter, Florida, in May 2021 from Westchester, New York. The couple purchased a $3.2 million home within the gated community of Trump National Golf Club.

In the book, Eric Trump said that pandemic restrictions at his son’s school were “the last straw of insanity,” which prompted their decision to move to Florida.

Eric Trump and Lara Trump are parents to two children — Carolina and Luke.

Will Eric Trump run for office? At a book event on 19 October promoting his newly released “Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save the Nation,”Eric Trump was asked whether he or his siblings have any political ambitions, according to a report by USA Today.

The 41-year-old, who has jointly managed the Trump Organisation with his older brother since their father’s election to the White House, has long played a role in his father’s campaigns but now appears ready to step away from politics.

