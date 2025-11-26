'Never worked so hard in my life': Donald Trump slams NYT reporter over report on health concerns, makes typo

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit out at New York Times (NYT) reporter Katie Rogers over the deep-dive on his health concerns, saying he has never worked so hard in his life, and reiterated that he has settled eight wars, while the country's economy is great.

Fuming at Rogers over the article titled — Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office — Trump alleged that the New York Times did a hit piece on him that he is perhaps losing his energy, despite facts that 'show the exact opposite'.

The President alleged that Katie Rogers had been assigned to write only bad things about him and called her ‘a third rate reporter who is ugly’.

The NYT article claimed that Trump remains almost omnipresent in American life and added that according to the newspaper's analysis of his schedule, nearly a year into his second term, Americans see him less than they used to.

It further added that Trump has fewer public events on his schedule and is traveling domestically much less than he did by this point during his first year in office, in 2017, although he is taking more foreign trips.

"They know this is wrong, as is almost everything that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap “RAG” is truly an 'ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE'.

“I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot. I one our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout.”

“Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record-setting investments being made in America, they should only go up.”

Trump also made a typo in a lengthy post on Truth Social, saying he “one our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550.”

Stating that there will be a day when he runs low on energy, Trump added, "It happens to everyone, but with a perfect physical exam and a comprehensive cognitive test (that was aced) just recently taken, it certainly is not now.

The US President once again boosted that he has settled 8 wars.