Amazon’s $6.5 billion bet The James Bond franchise faces an uncertain future as a reported feud between the Broccoli family, which holds creative control over the films, and Amazon, the e-commerce giant that acquired rights to the series through its $6.5 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), has brought production to a standstill, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Key franchise asset at stake Nearly three years after Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $6.5 billion, the relationship between the company and the Broccoli family, which controls the Bond films, has “all but collapsed,” according to the American news publication. The decaying partnership has dashed hopes for a new Bond movie in the near term, presenting a major setback for Amazon’s Hollywood ambitions, the report said. At the time of the MGM acquisition, the Bond franchise was considered a key part of the deal.

Broccoli’s lack of trust in Amazon Barbara Broccoli, who inherited creative control from her father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, reportedly told friends she doesn’t trust Amazon’s data-driven approach with the character. “These people are f— idiots,” she reportedly said, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

A grim outlook for 007 Broccoli, now 64, has been the driving force behind the franchise for 30 years, making key decisions about scripts, casting, and production. The news outlet noted that Broccoli characterized the status of the next Bond installment in grim terms this fall: “No script, no story and no new Bond.”

Clash at the core The standoff, described by the news report as a cultural clash, pits Broccoli’s traditional Hollywood approach against Amazon’s ethos of prioritizing data and algorithms. The report highlighted Amazon’s need for Broccoli to move the franchise forward, but Broccoli’s reluctance to collaborate with the company has created an impasse.

Bond as a family heirloom The Journal reported that Broccoli and her stepbrother Michael Wilson, who is nearing retirement at 82, view Bond as a “lucrative family heirloom, to be handled with care.” Broccoli has previously rejected offers for TV adaptations, video games, and other tie-ins, including a casino, to protect the brand, the report stated.

A risky hiatus for the franchise With no progress on a new film since "No Time to Die" in 2021, The Journal emphasized the unusual length of this hiatus. Historically, Bond films rarely took more than three years between releases, making this gap a risky lull in today’s crowded entertainment landscape.

Broccoli’s criticism of Amazon’s model Amazon’s business model, which includes selling a broad range of products, has drawn criticism from Broccoli. She reportedly believes it isn’t an ideal home for Bond, a sentiment Amazon executives described to The Journal as unfair.