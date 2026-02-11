New details emerge in Nancy Guthrie missing case: FBI and Pima County sheriff detain man for questioning | Top updates

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, with help from the FBI, has detained a man for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s abduction.

The person was detained at a site south of Tucson, and authorities are reportedly planning to search a property linked to them.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31, when her family dropped her off at her home after dinner. According to the sheriff’s department, her relatives reported her missing the next day after she did not attend Sunday church services.

Nancy Guthrie case update: Top 10 updates The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department released images showing a man wearing a ski mask, gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a holstered gun, approaching the front door of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s home near Tucson. Video and photos on Tuesday showing an armed man wearing a ski mask seemingly tampering with the door camera at the Arizona residence of US television host Savannah Guthrie’s elderly mother. A law enforcement official stated that the footage, captured by a Google Nest camera on the front door, was recorded in the early hours of February 1, around the time authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted.

3. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the “armed individual” seemed to “have tampered with the camera”, though it was unclear if a gun was actually in the holster. He added that the videos were recovered from “back-end systems” after investigators spent several days locating lost, corrupted, or otherwise inaccessible footage.

4. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described President Donald Trump’s response to the clips and images as “just pure disgust”. She stated that the president is urging anyone nationwide with information about the suspect to contact the FBI, which continues to support state and local authorities leading the investigation.

5. Savannah Guthrie, the longtime co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, posted the new images on Instagram Tuesday, captioning them: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

6. Since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, at least two alleged ransom notes have emerged, both initially sent to news media outlets.

7. FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan said the agency had no knowledge of any ongoing communication between Guthrie’s family and the alleged kidnappers.

8. US TV host said she and her siblings had reached “an hour of desperation”, according to AFP.

9.The county sheriff’s department announced on social media that they were limiting access to the road in front of the residence to provide investigators with space and instructed media outlets stationed there to relocate.

10. Meanwhile, Police presence is growing near Annie Guthrie’s home as investigations continue into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. According to the New York Post, two armored SWAT vehicles from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were spotted on Annie Guthrie’s street Tuesday evening around 6 pm, reflecting the heightened law enforcement activity in the area.