New Epstein emails detail how elites sought advice on scandals, connections post-conviction

Titans of industry, best-selling authors, world-renowned scientists, banking moguls, top-tier journalists and political power players. All of them often turned to the same man for advice and connections: Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported. Many also sought his company to trade gossip about then-President Donald Trump.

New emails expose that many of Epstein's pen-pals looked to him for guidance on avoiding their own sexual scandals. Shockingly, this was even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution with a minor. His status as a registered sex offender did not deter these high-profile contacts.

The House Oversight Committee released more than 23,000 pages of records obtained from Epstein's estate last week. The release was extraordinary. Epstein had died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

A corrupting web of power Those messages were scrutinised for new revelations about Epstein’s relationship with Trump. The records show Epstein relished talking about their one-time friendship as Trump rose to power. He offered opinions on everything from the president’s sanity—calling him “f***ing crazy” – to who should be in his Cabinet, CNN reported.

However, the thousands of Epstein emails also revealed another key aspect of his uniquely corrupting role in American society. They showed how he cast himself at the centre of a vast web of power and influence.

CNN analysed about 2,200 email threads. It found at least 740 exchanges between Epstein and prominent figures in academia, government, media and business.

Epstein’s correspondence with them spanned a decade, from 2009 to the day before his July 2019 arrest. The correspondence also included numerous text messages. These messages also showed him communicating with other figures who aren't named in unredacted emails, including Democratic Rep. Stacey Plaskett during a 2019 Congressional hearing.

Plaskett told CNN that Epstein was a constituent. She called him “a reprehensible person, absolutely disgusting”.

In starkly revealing terms, the emails show personal conversations between American luminaries and a man they knew to be a sexual predator. Yet, they still trusted him for access, advice and friendship.

The Larry Summers exchanges In November 2018, Larry Summers, the former president of Harvard University and US Treasury secretary, forwarded an email from a woman he was romantically interested in. Summers wrote to Epstein, “Think no response for a while probably appropriate.”

Epstein replied: “She’s already beginning to sound needy :) nice.”

In March 2019, the Miami Herald published its investigation revealing Epstein’s abuse of underage girls. In the aftermath, Summers and Epstein exchanged emails that appeared to debate whether Summers should respond to a woman. Epstein argued that a note would be “BAD FORM”.

“Why bad form. Supposed to be face to face?” Summers wrote back.

“you care very much for this person. you might want to demonstrate that. a note does the very opposite,” Epstein replied.

The two shared friendly exchanges, as in another email in which Summers called Epstein a “wall st tough guy w intellectual curiosity (sic).”

And they talked about politics, like in emails from October 2016, in which Epstein wrote about Trump bringing women who had accused former President Bill Clinton of abuse to a debate with Hillary Clinton. "They wilil feature in the hillary says you should give the benefit of the doubt to victims (sic),” wrote Epstein, adding it’s “disgraceful.”

Summers replied, “The Press is so revolted by Trump that I'd expect they will not be for the benefit of doubt.”