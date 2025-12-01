New Epstein files include FBI record alleging rape involving Trump, based on unverified tip

One of the newly released documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case includes an FBI case file dated October 2020 that contains an allegation of rape involving Donald Trump, who was not president at that time. The allegation appears in a tip submitted to the FBI on October 27, 2020, just a week before that year’s presidential election.

The document, identified as EFTA00020517, does not name the alleged victim or the source of the allegation, as identifying details have been redacted.

Account from Limousine driver According to the FBI record, the tipster relayed a conversation with a limousine driver who claimed to have chauffeured Trump in Dallas in 1995. The driver reportedly described a “very concerning” phone call Trump made while being driven to an airport.

The document states that Trump “continuously stated the name ‘Jeffrey’ while on the phone, and made references to ‘abusing some girl’,” according to the driver’s account.

Allegation of rape cited in file The FBI document further references statements attributed to another unnamed individual, whose identity has been redacted. According to the file, that person alleged:

“Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Another quoted line in the document reads: “He raped me,” referring to Trump.

The file adds that the unnamed individual claimed: “Some girl with a funny name took me into a fancy hotel or building, that’s how it happened.”

Unverified claims, redacted sources The document does not indicate whether the allegations were corroborated or investigated further. All names, locations, and identifying details remain redacted, and the FBI record does not establish the credibility of the claims.

New Epstein files reference Trump’s travel on financier’s private jet The FBI file is part of a broader release of thousands of records related to Epstein and his associates.

A new batch of files released on Tuesday (December 23) by the US government in connection with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein includes multiple references to President Donald Trump, according to the documents. The release consists of roughly 8,000 files, including hundreds of video and audio recordings.

Among the newly released records is a January 2020 note from New York federal prosecutors investigating Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The note states that Trump had traveled on Epstein’s private jet more frequently than previously reported.

“Records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” the prosecutors wrote.

Ongoing scrutiny of Epstein’s network The release has renewed public attention on Epstein’s ties to powerful figures. Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019, with his death officially ruled a suicide.