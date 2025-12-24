New Epstein files reveal Trump’s private jet trips, renewed Prince Andrew references — 5 key takeaways

The latest US government document dump related to Jeffrey Epstein is heavily redacted but it has renewed scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s long-acknowledged past association with the late sex offender.

The latest Epstein document dump highlights five key points: Trump’s multiple flights on Epstein’s jet, a subpoena seeking Mar-a-Lago records, a disputed letter attributed to Epstein, a reference to a photo of Trump with Ghislaine Maxwell, and emails that have revived scrutiny of Prince Andrew.

While the files do not fundamentally alter the public record on Trump — who has long denied wrongdoing — they offer a clearer view of how federal investigators documented, questioned and ultimately set aside aspects of his proximity to Epstein.

The Justice Department has also cautioned that some claims in the records are false or sensationalist.

Below are the key takeaways from the new documents now in public view.

1. Trump’s travel on Epstein’s private jet The most concrete new detail is an internal email dated January 7, 2020, in which a New York federal prosecutor said flight records showed Trump took eight trips on Epstein’s private jet between 1993 and 1996.

The email notes that Ghislaine Maxwell was on at least four of those flights. One flight reportedly included only Epstein, Trump and an unidentified 20-year-old individual whose name was redacted, while two others involved women described as possible witnesses in the Maxwell case.

2. Subpoena for Mar-a-Lago records The documents show that prosecutors issued a November 2021 subpoena to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, seeking records relevant to the government’s prosecution of Maxwell.

Attached was a February 2015 letter on Mar-a-Lago letterhead stating that employment records from 1999 to 2001 requested by federal agents were no longer available. The subpoena does not imply wrongdoing but confirms investigators formally sought information from Trump’s property.

3. Disturbing letter linked to Epstein Among the newly released materials is a handwritten letter purportedly sent by Epstein to Larry Nassar, the disgraced former US gymnastics team doctor.

The Justice Department raised doubts about the letter’s authenticity, citing irregularities including the postmark, return address and lack of an inmate number. The letter contains a graphic sentence claiming Trump “shares our love of young, nubile girls”.

4. Reference to photo of Trump and Maxwell One email included in the release says a reviewer examining data from the cellphone of Trump ally Steve Bannon identified an image of Trump with Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department released the reference but redacted the photograph itself.

5. Renew focus on Prince Andrew’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell The latest release of US government documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has again put the UK’s former Prince Andrew under scrutiny, with newly disclosed correspondence suggesting contact between Andrew and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Among the files is an email exchange between Maxwell and a person signing off as “A,” whose references have prompted speculation that the writer may be Andrew. One August 2001 message from an individual identified only as “The Invisible Man” says he is “up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family,” an apparent reference to the Scottish royal estate.

In another email, “A” writes: “How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?”

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was stripped of his royal titles and the right to be styled as a prince in October amid ongoing scrutiny of his links to Epstein. Now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, he has repeatedly denied any criminal wrongdoing.