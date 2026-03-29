New images show destruction of $300 million USAF E-3 Sentry, struck by Iranian missile in Saudi's Prince Sultan Air Base

Days after Iran claimed that it destroyed an E-3 Sentry AWACS plane, images have surfaced online showing the severely damaged jet inside the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The photos of the jet showed its tail completely severed, rendering it unflyable.

According to Open-Source Intelligence data, the details of the destroyed aircraft match the E-3C, which was seen deployed to the base in recent weeks.

Washington has not officially acknowledged the loss of the roughly $300 million plane, one of the most expensive losses the US has suffered in the ongoing war against Iran.

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Also Read | Why Russia is stepping up its support for an embattled Iran

Iranian state broadcaster, Press TV, said the operation was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), using a mix of long-range and medium-range missile systems along with attack drones.

Did Russia help Iran? According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia could have played a role in the Iranian strike.

“Russia took satellite images of the base in Saudi Arabia three times in the days before the Iranian attack on the site,” according to Ukrainian intelligence information shared with NBC News by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Also Read | Russia is sharing satellite imagery and drone technology with Iran

“I think that it’s in Russia’s interest to help Iranians. And I don’t believe — I know — that they share information,” Zelenskyy added. “Do they help Iranians? Of course. How many percent? One-hundred per cent.”

“We know that if they make images once, they are preparing. If they make images a second time, it’s like a simulation. The third time it means that in one or two days, they will attack,” he said.

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First AWACS lost in combat A Bloomberg report said that it was the first time that the US had lost an AWACS plane in combat.

AWACS, which has a rotating radar disc mounted above its fuselage, is used to spot distant threats and direct other combat aircraft. It provides a powerful advantage, and although the US operates more than 60 and can replace the loss, the destruction of one is costly.

One KC-135 Stratotanker lost, more damaged Earlier, the US had lost a KC-135 Stratotanker, which crashed in western Iraq on March 12, 2026, during Operation Epic Fury, resulting in the deaths of all six crew members. Though Iran claimed responsibility for shooting it down, the US Central Command said the crash was an accident, involving a mid-air collision with another KC-135, which landed safely.

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There are also reports that at least one more KC-135 Stratotanker may have been destroyed by Iran during the Prince Sultan Air Base strike. UK media reports also said that a KC-135 Stratotanker that left Ben Gurion Airport in Israel was forced to declare an emergency mid-air.

According to aircraft tracking data, the plane is suspected to have had a hydraulic issue, and asked if they could land at London Heathrow, due to the long runway.

Both E-3 Sentry AWACS and KC-135 Stratotanker are based on the airframe that also produced the 707 passenger jet.

16 aircrafts ‘officially’ lost The US has so far lost at least 16 military aircraft during Operation Epic Fury. This includes at least 10–12 MQ-9 Reaper drones and 3 F-15E Strike Eagle fighters, which were lost to friendly fire.

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According to a Wall Street Journal report, the cost of losses and repairs of US military assets in the first three weeks of the war with Iran is estimated between $1.4 billion and $2.9 billion.

Key Takeaways The destruction of the E-3 Sentry highlights the escalating military tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The role of external actors, such as Russia, in supporting Iran's military operations raises concerns about regional security.

Losses of expensive military assets could significantly impact U.S. military strategy and operational capabilities.