New Jersey crash near Kennedy Boulevard leaves pedestrian dead, snarls Lincoln Tunnel traffic

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday on Route 495 near Kennedy Boulevard in Union City, New Jersey, causing major traffic disruptions around the Lincoln Tunnel, as per a report. The crash led to diversions, heavy congestion, and the closure of the express bus lane.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated12 Nov 2025, 07:17 PM IST
A fatal pedestrian crash on Route 495 in Union City triggered severe delays near the Lincoln Tunnel, with traffic backed up to the Meadowlands and buses forced into regular lanes. (Image credit: ABC7 New York)
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey, leading to major traffic delays around the Lincoln Tunnel, ABC7 New York reported.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the highway near Kennedy Boulevard. Following the incident, traffic heading away from the Lincoln Tunnel was diverted onto local streets, causing heavy congestion throughout the area.

Inbound traffic to New York City was also severely affected, with delays stretching back along Route 3 by the Meadowlands as drivers slowed down to look at the scene, according to the news report.

The closure of the express bus lane worsened the situation, forcing buses to merge with regular traffic. Authorities urged commuters to use the George Washington Bridge as an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
 
