Drones spotted across New Jersey have left residents puzzled and unsettled, with no official explanations offered as the mystery continues. Former CIA Operations Officer Laura Ballman weighed in on the strange sightings suggesting they could be part of a classified government exercise.

Ballman, during an appearance on Fox News Live, described the drone activity as "extremely unsettling" and noted that recent statements from National Security spokesman John Kirby — affirming the drones are not operating illegally — suggest a US-government-related operation could be at play.

"Deducing the statements from [National Security spokesman] John Kirby that these drones are not operating illegally, coupled with several op-eds that have been out there in the last 24 hours about the need to look at our detection systems, makes me think perhaps this is actually a classified exercise to test either evasion technology or detection technology in urban areas," Ballman was quoted as saying by the news website.

Although she emphasized that she would be "shocked" if the CIA were directly involved, she expressed concern over the lack of transparency from the US government.

Ballman said it is "troubling" that the reasons for these mysterious drone sightings remain undisclosed, leaving the public in the dark.

The drone activity continues to raise questions as officials struggle to provide concrete answers, and residents demand clarity on what might lie behind the skies of New Jersey.

Kirby had previously said the aircraft could be lawfully operated planes or helicopters mistaken for drones. "While there is no known malicious activity occurring, the reported sightings there do, however, highlight a gap in authorities," he told reporters Thursday, calling for Congress to pass new legislation to "extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities."

Mysterious drone sightings spark federal investigation Dozens of mysterious nighttime drone flights have been reported over New Jersey and the East Coast, raising concerns among residents and officials. The sightings began in mid-November and have since expanded to include Maryland, Massachusetts, and other states, with some drones spotted near key locations such as the Picatinny Arsenal — a Us military research and manufacturing facility — and over former President Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

Federal response New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has taken action by writing to President Joe Biden to demand answers about the sightings. Additionally, New Jersey's newly elected Senator Andy Kim joined the investigation.

The FBI is leading the investigation alongside other federal agencies and is calling on residents to share any videos, photos, or information that might shed light on the origins of these drones. Dozens of witnesses have reported sightings across the state, with initial reports concentrated along the Raritan River.

Biden administration's position

Although reports of the drones have sparked fear and speculation, the outgoing Biden administration has sought to downplay the public's concerns. Officials have stressed that most sightings involve manned aircraft rather than potential threats and have found no conclusive evidence of a national security risk.

However, frustration is mounting among Democrats, over the perceived lack of transparency and urgency from the federal government in addressing these concerns.

Trump’s comments fuel speculation Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the sightings, calling for transparency and immediate action. In a social media post last week, Trump questioned the government’s role, stating: “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I don’t think so. Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down.”