New Jersey elections: Bomb threats disrupt voting at some polling stations in seven counties

New Jersey elections: Voting was disrupted at some polling stations in seven counties after a bomb threat was issued via an email on Tuesday.

Voters in New Jersey are voting to elect a new governor, with Representative Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, facing off against former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

The threat prompted election officials to direct some voters to other polling places to cast ballots.

However, upon searches, the threat was deemed to be not credible.

Threat issued to seven places According to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, the threat involved polling places in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties.

“Law enforcement was deployed to each location and secured the sites.”

“Won't tolerate any attempts to interfere” Platkin said that they will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with the elections and will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to compromise the safety or security of our electoral process.

Threat turns out to be hoax According to New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, law enforcement found that none of the threats were credible.

"We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election," reported abc7ny.com, quoting Way.

NJ Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill assured reporters that it is currently safe to cast ballots throughout the state.

"We've checked out all the bomb threats. There are no credible ones yet. Law enforcement is working overtime to keep our elections safe, so I don't see any threat to voting," the report quoted her as saying.

"Obviously this is an attempt to suppress the vote here, and I don't think New Jerseyans take very kindly to that kind of tampering in our elections system," she added.

Full statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin “Early this morning, law enforcement responded to threats that were received by email involving certain polling places in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic Counties. Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter. Some of these polling locations have already reopened to the public. At others, voters will be directed to a nearby polling location to cast their ballot.

“We are grateful to the brave law enforcement officers and the dedicated poll workers who are working tirelessly to ensure everyone's safety, and we are coordinating closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners.

“Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process.