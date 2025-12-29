New Jersey helicopter crash: 2 choppers collide midair, spins in the air before hitting ground — 1 dead

In a tragic turn of events, two helicopters collided midair in New Jersey on Sunday, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. authorities say. Harrowing video of the incidents is doing rounds on social media showing large black plume of smoke emanating from the charred remains of the aircraft, AP reported.

According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, rescuers and emergency teams responded to a report of an aviation crash at 11:25 AM. As per Atlantic County Fire and EMS radio traffic, the crash happened at 100 Basin Road in Hammonton, less than three miles from Hammonton Airport. The video filmed from the parking lot of a Tractor Supply Co store in Hammonton shows a helicopter spinning rapidly before hitting the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the collision happened between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. With only the pilots were aboard each helicopter, one was killed while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

“We got one helicopter fully involved, I’m looking for the second one, I got another one in the woods down. Start extrication, we’re gonna need expedited response,” New York Post quoted a dispatcher as saying in the scanner audio.

The Federal Aviation Administration in a statement said, “An Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter collided in mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey around 12:25 p.m. local time on Sunday, Dec. 28."

The air traffic watchdog added, “Only the pilots were on board each aircraft. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.”

Former crash investigator for the FAA and NTSB, Alan Diehl informed AP that the investigators would first look to review any communications between the two pilots and whether they were able to see each other.

“Virtually all midair collisions are a failure to what they call ‘see and avoid,’” Diehl said. “Clearly they’ll be looking at the out-of-cockpit views of the two aircraft and seeing if one pilot was approaching from the blind side.”