Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport reported widespread flight cancellations as of Tuesday (January 21), due to severe weather conditions, including freezing temperatures and a snowstorm that could bring historic snowfall.

Flight disruptions began Monday night ahead of the storm, with most arrivals and departures for Tuesday canceled as snow blanketed the city overnight. Travelers are urged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

The airport expects airlines to resume operations on Wednesday (January 22) as weather conditions improve. The airport assured that it remains open and operational as long as conditions are deemed safe, and it is actively monitoring the weather's impact on flight schedules.

Airport officials emphasised the importance of staying informed and encouraged passengers to contact airlines for real-time information regarding their flights. It said it is committed to ensuring the safety of all travelers and staff during this winter storm.

Winter Storm hits South Louisiana, snow blankets New Orleans and surrounding areas A winter storm system has arrived in South Louisiana, bringing snow to cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette on Tuesday morning. Snow began accumulating on the ground by 4 a.m. in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, with snowfall intensifying as the day progressed. Lafayette and Lake Charles are currently under a rare blizzard warning.

Snowfall started on the north shore around 6 a.m. and reached the New Orleans French Quarter by 7 a.m., leading to widespread disruptions. Road closures, school closures, and warnings from local officials to stay home are among the immediate impacts of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which will remain in effect until midnight CST tonight. A cold weather advisory is also in place throughout the day, with the heaviest snow expected between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Winter storm warning: What: Moderate to heavy snow expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations causing a light glaze.

Where: Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.