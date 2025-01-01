Multiple chilling videos from the New Orleans shooting scene show people ducking, running, and hiding as a man opened fire indiscriminately after ramming his pickup truck into New Year revelers. At least 10 people were killed and 30 or more have sustained injuries after the truck crashing and shooting incident on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, prompting the mayor to term it a “terrorist attack”. The intention behind the New Orleans ‘terrorist’ attack has not been determined yet.

After crashing the truck into people, the attacker got out of it, fired at police and struck two police officers, leading to chaos in the area. People hid and ran as multiple shots were fired. The chaotic scenes captured several injured people lying on the street. The death toll is likely to increase as more details come.

NEW ORLEANS ‘TERRORIST’ ATTACK: WATCH VIDEO