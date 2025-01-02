New Orleans terror attack: A US Army veteran, flying an ISIS flag from his truck, swerved around makeshift barriers and drove into New Orleans' crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day, killing 15 people, and 30 others were injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the early hours of Wednesday (US local time).
Here are the top latest updates:
- The suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas who had served in Afghanistan, was shot dead by police after crashing into the crowd. The FBI is investigating any possible links he may have to terrorist groups. “We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said at a news conference, as reported by AP.
- US President Joe Biden has condemned the horrific car-ramming incident that took place during the New Year celebrations in New Orleans on Wednesday (US local time). Biden stated on Wednesday evening that the FBI had discovered videos posted by the driver on social media hours before the attack. In these videos, the driver expressed being inspired by the Islamic State group and voiced a desire to kill.
- In a statement sent via email, car rental company Turo confirmed that both the truck used in the New Orleans attack and the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas were rented through its service, as reported by the New York Times.
- President-elect Donald Trump reignited the debate over immigration and crime following a car-ramming incident in New Orleans that left at least 10 people dead and 35 others injured during New Year's Eve celebrations, blaming Democrats for dismissing his warnings about criminal migration into the US.
There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities.
- FBI officials have repeatedly warned about an elevated international terrorism threat due to the Israel-Hamas war. In the last year, the agency has disrupted other potential attacks, including in October when it arrested an Afghan man in Oklahoma for an alleged Election Day plot targeting large crowds, AP reported.
(With inputs from agencies)