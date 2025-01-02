President-elect Trump blamed Democrats for ignoring criminal migration after the deadly New Year's Eve incident.
New Orleans terror attack: A US Army veteran, flying an ISIS flag from his truck, swerved around makeshift barriers and drove into New Orleans' crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day, killing 15 people, and 30 others were injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the early hours of Wednesday (US local time).
Here are the top latest updates:
The suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas who had served in Afghanistan, was shot dead by police after crashing into the crowd. The FBI is investigating any possible links he may have to terrorist groups. “We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said at a news conference, as reported by AP.
As authorities investigated the grim scene on Wednesday in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, they discovered an ISIS flag alongside the pickup truck that crashed into the crowd. Two improvised explosive devices were found in the suspect’s vehicle, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the developments who asked not to be identified. Additional potential IED’s were also found in the city’s French Quarter neighborhood, the FBI said, as reported by Bloomberg.
US President Joe Biden has condemned the horrific car-ramming incident that took place during the New Year celebrations in New Orleans on Wednesday (US local time). Biden stated on Wednesday evening that the FBI had discovered videos posted by the driver on social media hours before the attack. In these videos, the driver expressed being inspired by the Islamic State group and voiced a desire to kill.
Biden stated that law enforcement is investigating any potential connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Both vehicles involved in the incidents were rented from the car rental service ‘Turo,’, leading authorities to explore possible links between the two events.
Biden added, “I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities."
In a statement sent via email, car rental company Turo confirmed that both the truck used in the New Orleans attack and the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas were rented through its service, as reported by the New York Times.
President-elect Donald Trump reignited the debate over immigration and crime following a car-ramming incident in New Orleans that left at least 10 people dead and 35 others injured during New Year's Eve celebrations, blaming Democrats for dismissing his warnings about criminal migration into the US.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!"
“For those people who don’t believe in objective evil, all you have to do is look at what happened in our city early this morning," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said, as reported by Reuters ."If this doesn’t trigger the gag reflex of every American, every fair-minded American, I’ll be very surprised."
FBI officials have repeatedly warned about an elevated international terrorism threat due to the Israel-Hamas war. In the last year, the agency has disrupted other potential attacks, including in October when it arrested an Afghan man in Oklahoma for an alleged Election Day plot targeting large crowds, AP reported.